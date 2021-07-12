Oppn slams Andhra govt for changing name of 'Telugu Akademi'

Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 12 (ANI): The Opposition parties have objected to the Andhra Pradesh government's move to change the name of 'Telugu Akademi' to 'Telugu and Sanskrit Akademi'.

Speaking to ANI, BJP leader V Satyamurty said, "Telugu Akademi was started in 1968, and its first chairman was none other than late PV Narasimha Rao. Telugu Akademi had flourished with the support of central grants, under his chairmanship and many people later. They had done a lot of activities like printing the textbooks for class 10 and Intermediate, dictionary, and Shabd Kosh. The sole purpose of establishing Telugu Akademi was to develop the Telugu language."

"But now the state government has yesterday issued a government order. They have taken a decision last year and they issued an order changing the name from Telugu Akademi to Telugu and Sanskrit Akademi. Telugu people failed to understand the reason behind this. There may be a big conspiracy behind this, to dilute the importance of Telugu. It has already lost its importance already due to the decision of the state government by changing the medium of instruction to English," he added.

Congress leader V Gurunadham said this is nothing but indirect abolition of Telugu Akademi.

"Constituting or establishing a new Akademi in the name of Telugu and Sanskrit..., they both are different languages. Sanskrit is the mother of all languages, Telugu is one of the branches of Sanskrit. But what is the need for a reunion or merging Sanskrit and Telugu Akademi? This is nothing but the abolition of Telugu Akademi. I don't understand why the state government is doing such acts which are not acceptable to the people of Andhra." (ANI)