Oppn stages walkout in Kerala Assembly over killing of two youth Cong workers

Thiruvananthapuram(Kerala)[India], Mar 3 (ANI): Congress-led Opposition staged a walkout from Kerala Assembly on Tuesday alleging that the government is delaying the handing over of case diary to CBI in connection with the killings of two Youth Congress workers.

The two Youth Congress workers Kripesh and Sarath Lal were hacked to death allegedly by CPI(M) workers last year in Peria in Kasargod district

Speaking to media after the walkout, the Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala said, "Parents of the two youngsters filed the plea after they lost hope in the probe by Kerala police. CBI was directed to investigate the case after a court found that the police and government were trying to protect the accused. But the police haven't handed over even a single document to the CBI, "he said.

Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) leader MK Muneer said that the government was attempting to protect the CPI (M) workers and were spending taxpayers' money in filing the appeal in the case to protect the accused.

Earlier, replying to the adjournment motion moved by Congress MLA Shafi Parambil, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said, 'The government has filed an appeal against CBI probe in which the court is yet to pronounce the verdict. In the Crime Branch probe, all the 14 accused were arrested. " (ANI)

