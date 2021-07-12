Oppn to hold 'dharna' on Aug 2-3 against Visakhapatnam Steel Plant privatization in Delhi

Vijaywada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 12 (ANI): In the ongoing Visakhapatnam Steel Plant privatization issue, several parties in Andhra Pradesh on Monday decided to take part in 'dharna' in Delhi on August 2-3.

"A round table meeting of several parties has made a resolution against the privatization of the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant. The meeting organized by the Communist Party of India (CPI) opined that the agitation should be taken to Delhi. The round table meeting decided to take part in Dharna called by trade unions at Delhi on August 2-3", said K Ramakrishna, CPI state secretary to ANI after addressing a meeting in Vijaywada.

K Ramakrishna said that the central government has decided to privatize Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited, Visakhapatnam (popularly known as Visakhapatnam Steel Plant) more than five years ago. "All parties in Andhra Pradesh except BJP and its ally party Jana Sena Party (JSP) have been opposing the move", he said.



"Ruling YSRCP has passed a resolution in Assembly. Trade unions and labour unions have been agitating since the past five months at the Steel Plant. But the Union government is going ahead with the privatization process. On July 8, the central government has decided to appoint financial, legal and technical advisors for fastening the process of privatization of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant", said CPI state secretary.

Condemning the central government's decision, CPI has held the round table meeting today.

Representatives of Congress, TDP, CPI, CPM, AAP, other mass organizations, trade unions gathered. The round table meeting unanimously condemned the moves of the central government. The meeting has demanded the state government to take an all-party delegation to the central government. They further demanded YSRCP to take part in direct agitation. (ANI)

