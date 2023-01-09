Opportunity for India to become world's skill capital: PM Modi at Pravasi Bharatiya Divas

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], January 9 (ANI): Underlining the skill and work ethics of Indian youth, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that the country has the opportunity to become the "skill capital" of the world.

"India has the opportunity to become not only the knowledge centre but also the world's skill capital. This skill capital can become the engine of global growth," the Prime Minister said while inaugurating the 17th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention in Indore,

Noting the enthusiasm among the next generation Pravasi Bhartiya Youth, PM Modi urged the gathering to tell the youth about their country and also provide them with occasions to visit it.

"With traditional understanding and modern approach, these young Pravasis will be able to tell the world about India more effectively. With increasing curiosity about India among the youth, tourism, research and glory of India will enhance," he said.

The Prime Minister said such youth can visit India during festivals or get associated with the events related to Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsava.



The Prime Minister suggested that there should be a sustained effort to document the lives, the struggle and the contributions of Pravasi Bharatiyas for their respective countries through universities and research institutions.

PM Modi said that each and every Bharatvanshi carries the entire India with him or her.

"In the last 8 years, India has tried to strengthen its diaspora. It is India's commitment today that wherever you are the country is for your interests and expectations," he said.

The Prime Minister highlighted that India is taking over the G-20 Presidency this year and the responsibility comes with a great opportunity to make the world aware of India's past experiences to attain a sustainable future and learn from these experiences.

"G-20 is not just a diplomatic event but it should be turned into a historic event of public participation where one can witness the sentiment of 'Atithi Devo Bhava," he said.

On the occasion, the Prime Minister released a commemorative postal stamp 'Surakshit Jaayen, Prashikshit Jaayen' and also inaugurated the first-ever digital PBD Exhibition on the theme 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav - Contribution of Diaspora in Indian Freedom Struggle'.

Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) Convention is the flagship event of the Government of India that provides an important platform to engage and connect with overseas Indians and enable the diaspora to interact with each other. The theme of this PBD Convention is 'Diaspora: Reliable partners for India's progress in Amrit Kaal'. Over 3,500 diaspora members from nearly 70 different countries have registered for the PBD Convention. (ANI)

