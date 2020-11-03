Opposition alleges Kerala CM of fearing that gold smuggling case probe could 'reach him'

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], November 3 (ANI): After Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan lashed out at central investigation agencies over the probe into the gold smuggling case, Opposition including Congress and BJP alleged that the Chief Minister was "acting out of fear" that the probe would "reach him".

Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala said that Vijayan is "visibly shaken" as he was sure that the probe by the central agencies would reach him.

"That is why the CM is turning against the investigative agencies. He has received indications that the probe by the central agencies will reach the CM's office. Earlier, the CM himself had given good certificates to all the investigating agencies," he said.

He accused that CPI(M) and CM are "worried" about the outcome of the investigation. "When he is about to be caught, the Chief Minister and the party are worried. Their true colours came out. That is what we saw at the press conference," Chennithala said.

While, BJP state president K Surendran said that the probe of the central investigation agencies are going in the right direction, which is the cause of worry for Vijayan.

"Chief Minister, who claimed that the National Investigation Agency had arrived in Kerala as per his request, is upset now when the probe is leading to him. The CM, who first welcomed the probe and later tried to influence some officials, has now gone directly and threatened the investigating officers," he said.

He said that the BJP had earlier said that Vijayan's nature would "change" as the probe would progress.

"The probe is not against Kerala but against the corrupt CM," said Surendran demanding Vijayan's immediate resignation. (ANI)