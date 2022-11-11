Opposition considers completing projects fast as "risk", BJP finds it nation's "strength"

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 11 (ANI): In an apparent attack on previous Congress and Janata Dal (Secular) governments in Karnataka, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that the BJP considers the speed of completing the large-scale projects as the strength of nation while the previous governments considered it as "risk".

Addressing a programme at the inauguration of the 'Statue of Prosperity' in Bengaluru, PM Modi said that the double-engine government in Karnataka is the reason for the growth of Bengaluru and Karnataka.

"The previous governments used to consider speed-a luxury and scale-a risk! We changed this mindset absolutely. We consider speed, the aspiration and scale, the strength of the nation," PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister said the ruling BJP government has doubled the number of airports from 70 to 140 in the country.

"Till 2014, India had 70 airports which has now doubled to 140 airports. The boost to connectivity is also increasing business potential of major cities in the country and creating employing opportunities for the youth in the country," said PM Modi.

He said Karnataka is at the forefront of electric vehicle manufacturing and the State is progressing with the strength of "double engine".

The Prime Minister said that the government is strengthening both the development and heritage of Bengaluru.

"I am fortunate to have arrived in Bengaluru on a very special day. It's a day on which falls the birth anniversary of two great sons of the nation- Sant Kanaka Das and Maharshi Valmiki. I pay my tributes to both of them. We are further strengthening both the development and heritage of Bengaluru, Karnataka," he said.

The Prime Minister said that the Nadaprabhu Kempegowda will inspire us to work relentlessly for the Bangalore of the future and the India of the future

"I also had the opportunity to unveil the 108 feet statue of Nadaprabhu Kempegowda and perform his Jalabhishek. This gigantic statue of Prabhu Kempegowda will inspire us to work relentlessly for the Bangalore of the future, the India of the future," said PM Modi.

He further said that India is known across the world for start-ups and Bengaluru has a huge role in this adding that the city represents start-up spirit, which puts India in a separate league.

"Along with physical infrastructure, Karnataka government is also taking care of social infrastructure in the state," he said.

He said that world is admiring the strides India has made in the digital payments system.



"The success of the Make in India programme, the 5 G technology, the UPI, nothing would have been possible without the sheer contribution of professionals from Bengaluru. India before 2014 was something altogether different than the present prosperous and technically advanced India," he said.

He also mentioned that last year, Karnataka was a pioneer in attracting FDI in the country.

"The investment isn't limited to just the IT sector, it is spread from biotech to defence manufacturing," he added.

The PM said in the last three years, when the world was affected by COVID-19 and Karnataka managed to attract Rs 4 lakh crore of investment.

PM Modi said that the Vande Bharat is a representation of the future of trains in India.

"The Vande Bharat Express is a symbol of the fact that India has now left the days of stagnation behind. India now wants to run fast and is doing everything possible for it. This indigenously produced train offers us a glimpse in what 21st-century trains will look like in India and we are working with a goal to change the face of India Railway in the next 8-10 years," PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister said India is modernizing and beautifying its railway stations.

"Our aim is to make more modern railway stations, develop the infrastructure for better connectivity," said PM.

He said that the increase in the number of airports also increases the potential of the youth of the country. It gives rise to employment opportunities.

"Connectivity will play a crucial role in India's development. Creating air connectivity and new airports is the need of the hour. The new terminal in Bengaluru will increase facilities for passengers," PM added.

The Prime Minister said that speed is not a luxury, speed is development and scale is not a liability, it is the strength of India.

PM Modi unveiled the "Statue of Prosperity", the 108-feet bronze statue of Bengaluru founder Nadaprabhu Kempegowda.

He also inaugurated the Terminal 2 of Kempegowda International Airport at Bengaluru.

He also flagged off Chennai-Mysuru Vande Bharat Express and Bharat Gaurav Kashi Darshan Train at Kranthiveera Sangolli Rayanna (KSR) Railway Station in Bengaluru. (ANI)

