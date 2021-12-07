Opposition front not possible without Congress: Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut after meeting Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi [India], December 7 (ANI): Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said on Tuesday that the Opposition front is not possible without Congress and the face of the Opposition could be discussed later.

The statement from the Shiv Sena leader came after a one-hour-long meeting with Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi.

Speaking to mediapersons, Raut said, "Opposition front cannot be formed without the Congress party. The face of the Opposition may be a matter of discussion, but there should be only one opposition front."



He further added, "Sharad Pawar is a tall and strong leader. He will sort the differences between Trinamool Congress (TMC) and Congress."

Raut said, "Gandhi may visit Mumbai somewhere around December 27 or 28 and he would meet Uddhav Thackeray and future course of action would be decided during the meeting."

Raut is expected to meet Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday. (ANI)

