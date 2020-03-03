Opposition has right to ask questions, demand resignation over Delhi violence: Sanjay Raut

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Mar 3 (ANI): In the wake of recent violence in North-East Delhi, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Tuesday said that the opposition parties have a right to ask questions from the Government and demand a resignation.

Talking to ANI about the ruckus in Parliament, Raut said, "Delhi riots are a sensitive issue. Ministry of Home Affairs is responsible. The opposition has the right to ask questions and demand a resignation. Be it the Prime Minister or Home Minister, they have to come to the House and answer."

He said that Shivraj Patil, who was the Union Minister of Home Affairs from 2004 to 2008, had to resign after a series of bomb blasts in Delhi.

"However, the government doesn't take responsibility. They blame the opposition for the same," Raut added.

The comments came after opposition protests in Parliament over Delhi violence, in which at least 47 people lost their lives and around 200 others sustained injuries. (ANI)

