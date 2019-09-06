Leader of Opposition Digambar Kamat (File photo)
Leader of Opposition Digambar Kamat (File photo)

Opposition in Goa Assembly appeals to defer implementation of new traffic rules

ANI | Updated: Sep 06, 2019 13:30 IST

Panaji (Goa) [India], Sept 6 (ANI): Leader of Opposition in the Goa Assembly, Digambar Kamat on Friday urged the state government to defer implementation of new traffic rules as per amended Motor Vehicle Act 2019 till basic infrastructure is made available to the public for safe, secured and a smooth driving.
Taking to Twitter, Kamat tweeted, "I urge the Goa Chief Minister to defer implementation of New Traffic Rules as per Motor Vehicle Act 2019 till basic infrastructure is made available to the public for safe, secured and smooth driving."
Senior Goa Congress leader Kamat also requested Pramod Sawant-led government to take immediate steps to make roads potholes free and also provide other facilities such as proper and readable signboards, traffic signals, demarcation of parking areas etc.
"It is also important that the government takes steps to provide hassle-free infrastructure such as footpaths, zebra crossings etc for the facilitation of pedestrians," former Goa chief minister said.
He continued, "As demanded by me in the recently concluded Assembly session, I hope Goa government will start a drive to remove all abandoned vehicles parked on roads and other public places."
The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways had notified the provisions of the Motor Vehicles Amendment Act 2019 last month and it was implemented in many states of India from September 1. The Bill aims to enforce stricter penalties for road traffic violations. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 13:57 IST

Delhi CM refutes 'speculations' of govt rejecting request to...

New Delhi [India], Sept 6 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday refuted media reports which claimed that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government has rejected a request for sanction by Delhi Police to prosecute Kanhaiya Kumar and others in the JNU sedition case.

Read More

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 13:43 IST

Delhi: Voting underway for JNUSU elections

New Delhi [India], Sept 6 (ANI): Voting for the Jawaharlal Nehru Student Union (JNUSU) elections commenced on Friday morning at the university campus in Delhi.

Read More

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 13:40 IST

Opposition MPs question investigative agencies role in cases...

New Delhi [India], Sept 6 (ANI): Rajya Sabha members K T S Tulsi and Manoj Jha have questioned the role of the investigative agencies in the action taken against Congress leader P Chidambaram and raised the issue of 'rule of law' in the country.

Read More

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 13:35 IST

SC grants 2 more weeks to CBI for completing probe in Unnao rape...

New Delhi [India], Sept 6 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Friday granted two more weeks to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to complete the probe in the accident case which involved the Unnao rape survivor.

Read More

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 13:27 IST

SC turns down ex-RAW officers plea to waive-off fine

New Delhi [India], Sep 6 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed a petition filed by RK Yadav, seeking to waive off a hefty fine imposed on him for filing an earlier plea in which he had requested the court to direct the Centre to create two Parliamentary seats for Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK)

Read More

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 13:16 IST

Scientists hail mission Chandrayaan 2 ahead of soft-landing on Moon

New Delhi/Bengaluru [India], Sept 6 (ANI): Indian scientists on Friday hailed the country's ambitious lunar mission Chandrayaan 2 ahead of its soft landing on the surface of the moon on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday between 1:30 am to 2:30 am.

Read More

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 13:07 IST

Normal life remains crippled due to landslides in Uttarakhand's Chamoli

Chamoli (Uttarakhand) [India], Sept 6 (ANI): Heavy rainfall and landslides on Thursday late night halted the normal day to day life of locals in Kumaratoli area of Chamoli district in Uttarakhand.

Read More

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 13:03 IST

'You reap what you sow': Manoj Tiwari takes dig at Chidambaram

New Delhi [India], Sept 6 (ANI): Delhi BJP President Manoj Tiwari on Friday took a dig at senior Congress leader P Chidambaram stating that the former Union Minister is facing the outcomes of his consequences in the INX Media and Aircel Maxis cases.

Read More

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 12:59 IST

Bengaluru: PM Modi to witness final descent of Chandrayaan 2

New Delhi (India), September 6 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Friday visit the Indian Research Space Organisation (ISRO) Headquarters at Bengaluru to witness the final descent of Chandrayaan 2 to the lunar south Pole, an official statement said.

Read More

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 12:58 IST

SC dismisses plea seeking declaration of MPs, MLAs as public servants

New Delhi [India], Sept 6 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed a plea seeking to declare Members of Parliament (MPs) and Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs) as public servants.

Read More

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 12:34 IST

Ghaziabad: AIMIM activist arrested for hatching conspiracy in...

Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 6 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh police on Friday arrested Arif Muzim, an activist of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) for his alleged role in Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader BS Tomar's murder in July.

Read More

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 12:33 IST

SC dismisses PIL seeking increase in retirement age of state HC judges

New Delhi [India], Sept 6 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking direction to increase the retirement age of all state High Courts judges from 62 to 65 years.

Read More
iocl