Opposition leaders disapprove Pak's pressure tactics on Kulbhushan

New Delhi [India], Sept 3 (ANI): Opposition leaders on Tuesday disapproved Pakistan's pressure tactics on Kulbhushan Jadhav after granting him the consular access on September 1.

RJD leader and Rajya Sabha MP Manoj Jha said Pakistan had no option but to let Indian officials meet Kulbhushan after the direction of the ICJ on the matter.

"After the observation of the ICJ, Pakistan had no option but to let Indian officials meet Kulbhushan. Pakistan should not put forth any conditions in this regard if it wants to be counted among the civilized nations of the world," Jha told ANI.

In a major diplomatic victory for India, the International Court of Justice (ICJ), in July, asked Pakistan to comply with the Vienna Conventions and provide consular access to Jadhav and ensure "effective review and reconsideration of his conviction and sentences."

Pakistan on September 1 announced it will grant consular access to the retired Indian Navy officer, who was sentenced to death by a Pakistan military court on the basis of "extracted confession of espionage and terrorism" after a closed trial in April 2017.

Echoing similar sentiments, Congress leader PL Punia said the pressure tactics employed on Jadhav by Pakistan are unwarranted.

"Under the pressure of ICJ, Pakistan had to grant consular access to Kulbhushan. But the way in which Jadhav is being subjected to pressure in custody is a matter of concern. Under international laws, this behaviour of Pakistan is unwarranted," Punia told ANI.

CPI leader D Raja said that if Pakistan is subjecting Kulbhushan to any pressure, the government should take up this matter with Pakistan government.

"Our consular officials met Kulbhushan Jadhav but what was discussed, we are not privy to those details. If there is any pressure from the Pakistan side, the government should take it up with Pakistan government," he said.

The meeting between India's Deputy High Commissioner to Pakistan, Gaurav Ahluwalia and Indian national Kulbhushan Jadhav took place in Islamabad on September 2 after Pakistan granted consular access to Jadhav.

Pakistani security forces claim Jadhav was arrested from Balochistan, even as he was kidnapped from Iran, where he owned a cargo business. (ANI)

