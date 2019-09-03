Kulbhushan Jadhav (File photo)
Kulbhushan Jadhav (File photo)

Opposition leaders disapprove Pak's pressure tactics on Kulbhushan

ANI | Updated: Sep 03, 2019 18:09 IST

New Delhi [India], Sept 3 (ANI): Opposition leaders on Tuesday disapproved Pakistan's pressure tactics on Kulbhushan Jadhav after granting him the consular access on September 1.
RJD leader and Rajya Sabha MP Manoj Jha said Pakistan had no option but to let Indian officials meet Kulbhushan after the direction of the ICJ on the matter.
"After the observation of the ICJ, Pakistan had no option but to let Indian officials meet Kulbhushan. Pakistan should not put forth any conditions in this regard if it wants to be counted among the civilized nations of the world," Jha told ANI.
In a major diplomatic victory for India, the International Court of Justice (ICJ), in July, asked Pakistan to comply with the Vienna Conventions and provide consular access to Jadhav and ensure "effective review and reconsideration of his conviction and sentences."
Pakistan on September 1 announced it will grant consular access to the retired Indian Navy officer, who was sentenced to death by a Pakistan military court on the basis of "extracted confession of espionage and terrorism" after a closed trial in April 2017.
Echoing similar sentiments, Congress leader PL Punia said the pressure tactics employed on Jadhav by Pakistan are unwarranted.
"Under the pressure of ICJ, Pakistan had to grant consular access to Kulbhushan. But the way in which Jadhav is being subjected to pressure in custody is a matter of concern. Under international laws, this behaviour of Pakistan is unwarranted," Punia told ANI.
CPI leader D Raja said that if Pakistan is subjecting Kulbhushan to any pressure, the government should take up this matter with Pakistan government.
"Our consular officials met Kulbhushan Jadhav but what was discussed, we are not privy to those details. If there is any pressure from the Pakistan side, the government should take it up with Pakistan government," he said.
The meeting between India's Deputy High Commissioner to Pakistan, Gaurav Ahluwalia and Indian national Kulbhushan Jadhav took place in Islamabad on September 2 after Pakistan granted consular access to Jadhav.
Pakistani security forces claim Jadhav was arrested from Balochistan, even as he was kidnapped from Iran, where he owned a cargo business. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 19:03 IST

Vaishno Devi Shrine tops list of 'Swachh Iconic Places'

Katra (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Sept 03 ANI: Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine in Jammu and Kashmir has been adjudged as the Best Swachh Iconic place in the country in the 'Swachh Iconic Places' list released by the Ministry of Jal Shakti, Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation, on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 18:58 IST

J-K citizens group meets Shah, assured of enough development funds

New Delhi [India], Sept 3 (ANI): Home Minister Amit Shah told a citizens group from Jammu and Kashmir on Monday that repeal of 370 in Jammu and Kashmir will open multiple doors of progress and assured them that local bodies will get "enough" funds for development works.

Read More

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 18:51 IST

India experiences 45 pc coastal erosion, gets special importance...

New Delhi [India], Sept 3 (ANI): Conference of Parties (COP14) to the United Nations Convention to combat desertification (UNCCD) was held on Monday in New Delhi, where India took the presidency for the next two years.

Read More

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 18:49 IST

Hooda's 33-member committee has no legality, says HPCC chief Ashok Tanwar

New Delhi [India], Sept 3 (ANI): The 33-member committee set up by former Chief Minister and Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda has no legality, says Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee (HPCC) president Dr Ashok Tanwar.

Read More

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 18:46 IST

AH-64E Apache helicopters are advanced variant, will be...

Pathankot (Punjab) [India], Sept 3 (ANI): President Boeing India Salil Gupte on Tuesday said that AH-64E Apache helicopters, which have been inducted into the Indian Air Force (IAF) today, is the most advanced variant of the Apache.

Read More

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 18:27 IST

AgustaWestland case: Court issues warrant to Tihar jail to...

New Delhi [India], Sept 3 (ANI): A Delhi court on Tuesday issued a production warrant to Tihar jail authorities to produce businessman Ratul Puri before it tomorrow for his alleged involvement in Rs 3,600-crore AgustaWestland VVIP chopper money laundering case.

Read More

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 18:11 IST

Yediyurappa visits Fadnavis's residence for Ganesh darshan

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sep 3 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa offered prayers to Lord Ganpati at his Maharashtra counterpart Devendra Fadnavis' residence on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi here on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 18:10 IST

CEC Sunil Arora takes charge of largest global organisation of...

New Delhi (India), September 3 (ANI): Sunil Arora, the Chief Election Commissioner of India, on Tuesday took over as the new Chairman of the Association of World Election Bodies (AWEB) for 2019-20 as India takes over the Chair from Romania.

Read More

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 18:02 IST

BJP is cadre-based party, workers work their way up: Shaurya Doval

Male [Maldives], Sept 3 (ANI): National Security Advisor Ajit Doval's son, Shaurya Doval, on Tuesday said that BJP was a cadre-based party in which workers work their way up and he will rise to the "level of his competence" depending on his "contribution and caliber".

Read More

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 17:56 IST

Maha: Fadnavis, Thackeray visit Cong leader's residence to offer...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 3 (ANI): Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday visited the residence of Congress leader and former state minister Kripashankar Singh to offer prayers to Lord Ganesh at Pali Hill in Bandra here.

Read More

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 17:54 IST

Shah, Nadda meet former J-K Guv as awareness campaign on...

New Delhi [India], Sept 3 (ANI): BJP's Jan Jagaran Abhiyan - public awareness campaign and Sampark Abhiyan on Article 370 began here after the party president Amit Shah and BJP's working president JP Nadda met former Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Jagmohan today.

Read More

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 17:51 IST

Punjab CM meets Amit Shah, discusses security, Pak Sikh girl issue

New Delhi [India], Sept 3 (ANI): Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Tuesday met Home Minister Amit Shah to discuss security-related matters and forced conversion of Sikh girl in Pakistan.

Read More
iocl