Opposition leaders hold meeting over suspension of 12 MPs from RS

New Delhi [India], November 30 (ANI): Leaders from various Opposition parties held a meeting at Rajya Sabha LoP Mallikarjun Kharge's office at Parliament on Tuesday over the suspension of 12 Opposition members of the House.

The meeting was joined by Congress MP Rahul Gandhi.

Rajya Sabha on the first day of its business for the Winter Session on Monday suspended 12 of its members for the rest of the current session, ending on December 23, on account of 'unruly and violent behaviour' during the Monsoon Session of Parliament.

The suspended MPs include six from Congress, two each from TMC and Shiv Sena and one each from CPM and CPI.

The suspended MPs are Elamaram Kareem (CPM), Phulo Devi Netam, Chhaya Verma, R Bora, Rajamani Patel, Syed Nasir Hussain and Akhilesh Prasad Singh of the Congress, Binoy Viswam of CPI, Dola Sen and Shanta Chhetri of Trinamool Congress, Priyanka Chaturvedi and Anil Desai of Shiv Sena. (ANI)