Opposition leaders Abhishek Manu Singhvi, Sharad Pawar and D Raja paying tribute to Arun Jaitley on Tuesday in a condolence meet in Delhi. Photo/ANI
Opposition leaders pay glowing tributes to Jaitley

ANI | Updated: Sep 10, 2019 19:35 IST

New Delhi [India], Sept 10 (ANI): Several opposition leaders on Tuesday paid homage to former Union Finance Minister and senior BJP leader Arun Jaitley at acondolence meeting organised in his remembrance by BJP here.
Jaitley's family members, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, senior BJP leader LK Advani and many other senior leaders were present at the 'Shradhanjali' programme.
Senior Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi recollected his time with Jaitley during parliamentary debates and court arguments where both found each other sitting in the opposite sides.
"We have lost a good man in public life, a decent human being, an able and respected professional, a witty thinker, a lifelong student of politics, a remarkable communicator, a committed pillar of his party and a friend to many many people," he said.
Nationalist Congress Party President Sharad Pawar reminisced about his interactions with Jaitley when he was the BCCI president and the BJP leader was with the Delhi and District Cricket Association.
On an emotional note, Pawar said, " Despite different political ideologies we always shared a great personal relationship. But today I am unhappy with him, because he had no right to go before us."
Communist Party of India General Secretary D Raja also praised the veteran leader, calling him an eminent lawyer, eloquent orator and a prolific writer.
" Arun ji was always argumentative but never abusive. Both of us used to take diametrically opposite positions on national, international and economic issues but he never showed any hostility, hatred or personal animosity. He was a great human being and a wonderful person," Raja said.
Other leaders who spoke included Lok Jan Shakti Party President and Union Minister Ram Vilast Paswan, Akali Dal leader Sukhbir Badal, BJD leader Pinaki Mishra, DMK leader Tiruchi Siva and AIADMK leader Navaneethakrishnan.
The former Union Minister Arun Jaitley passed away in New Delhi on August 24 at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). He was 66. He was cremated with full state honours at the Nigambodh Ghat in the national capital on August 25. (ANI)

