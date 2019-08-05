Opposition leaders to meet in Rajya Sabha today to discuss Kashmir issue

New Delhi [India], Aug 5 (ANI): Opposition leaders are scheduled to meet at Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad's chamber in the Rajya Sabha at on Monday.

In the meeting, the Opposition leaders will discuss the Kashmir issue.

Congress leaders Gulam Nabi Azad, Anand Sharma, Ambika Soni and Bhuvaneshvar Kalita earlier gave an Adjournment Motion Notice in Rajya Sabha over Kashmir issue.

Meanwhile, PDP's Rajya Sabha MPs Nazir Ahmad Laway and Mir Mohammad Fayaz wore black bands before entering the Parliament, as a mark of protest against the situation in Kashmir.

In view of the prevailing security situation in the state, the government on Monday decided to impose Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) in Jammu with effect from 6 am.

Section 144 prohibits the assembly of more than four people at a time. (ANI)