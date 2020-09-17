Opposition leaders to meet President Kovind over Delhi violence case: CPI leader D Raja

New Delhi [India], September 17 (ANI): Communist Party of India (CPI) General Secretary D Raja on Thursday said he along with other opposition leaders of various parties will meet President Ram Nath Kovind today, on the issue of Delhi violence case and submit a memorandum regarding the investigation conducted by the police on Delhi violence and termed it as 'deep conspiracy'.

"Congress leader Ahmed Patel, Communist Party of India (Marxist) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam leader Kanimozhi and Rashtriya Janata Dal MP Manoj Jha to meet the President Ram Nath Kovind today on the issue of Delhi riots and the role of police," said CPI MP D Raja.

"We have represented to the President that a proper & fair investigation has to be done. The Delhi riots are being linked with the CAA protests. Politicians, activists, economists, the general public & students are being targetted," Kanimozhi said.



Congress leader Ahmed Patel said, "People who are working to explain the right thing to the public are being attacked. We have presented a memorandum to the President to look into the manner of the investigation which is being conducted. It should be a fair & unbiased probe,"

This comes after the Delhi Police special cell on Wednesday filed a chargesheet in the Delhi violence case stating that anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) WhatsApp groups were used to fuel violence in North-East Delhi in February this year.

The chargesheet was filed under the sections of the UAPA/IPC/Arms Act in the Delhi violence case. The Delhi Police said that they are relying on digital evidence, WhatsApp chats, and call detail records (CDRs), and that it has also received sanction from the Centre and the state in this regard.

Delhi Police informed the Court that it will be filing a supplementary chargesheet as the investigation is underway. DCP Special Cell, Pramod Kushwaha represented himself before the court of Special Judge Amitabh Rawat.

In February, violence took place in the northeast area of Delhi between groups supporting and opposing the Citizenship Amendment Act. A total of 53 people died and 581 got injured in a series of violent incidents. (ANI)

