Opposition making baseless allegations regularly against Kerala CM: A Vijayaraghavan

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], Aug 14 (ANI): Responding to allegations against Pinarayi Vijayan, Left Democratic Front Convener, A Vijayaraghavan, said that leaders of the opposing United Democratic Front were making baseless allegations against the Kerala Chief Minister on a daily basis.

"This is a kind of slander which is being delivered on a daily basis by the opposition, especially the leader Ramesh Chennithala. Almost all of them are blatant liars. It has become a practice here in Kerala that every morning, the opposition leaders put up false allegations against the CM and personally attacks him," Vijayaraghavan told ANI.

He added that rather than opposing them politically, the Congress has resorted to making these fake allegations without any basis in the truth.

"Last year, in the last term of the present government, the opposition was very afraid that we would get another term. Instead of opposing us politically, they started to declare false allegations against the LDF and the CM without any basis. The CM in his daily press meeting already explained the details and the truth about the allegations and the opposition leader was even forced to take back some of his allegations," he added. (ANI)

