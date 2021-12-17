Opposition moves adjournment motion in LS, gives suspension notice in RS

New Delhi [India], December 17 (ANI): Several Opposition leaders moved the adjournment motion notice in the Lok Sabha and gave suspension of business notice in the Rajya Sabha over various issues during the ongoing winter session of Parliament.

Congress MP Manish Tewari gave adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha to discuss "propriety and autonomy of EC and the independence of institutions" in the wake of the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) and two Election Commissioners' interaction with the principal secretary to the Prime Minister on November 16, as reported in public space.

CPI(M) MP, Dr V Sivadasan gave suspension of Business notice in Rajya Sabha under rule 267 to discuss the privatization policies of the union government which is destroying the public sector banks.

Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) MP Abdul Wahab gave suspension of Business Notice in Rajya Sabha under rule 276 and demand discussion on the proposal to raise the minimum age of marriage for women from 18 to 21 was clear by union cabinet recently.

Congress MP Shaktisinh Gohil gave suspension of business notice in Rajya Sabha to discuss Lakhimpur Kheri incident and demand immediate sacking of MoS Home Ajay Misra Teni.



Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge moved an adjournment motion in the House to discuss the Lakhimpur Kheri matter and demand the resignation of MoS Home Ajay Misra Teni.

The Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha were on Thursday adjourned till Friday amid demand for the removal of Union Minister Ajay Kumar Mishra by the Opposition.

Suspended Rajya Sabha MPs continued their protest at Gandhi Statue on Parliament premises and demanded the resignation of MoS Home Ajay Misra Teni over the Lakhimpur Kheri incident.

Notably, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the case on Tuesday termed the Lakhimpur violence that led to the death of eight people as "a pre-planned conspiracy".

Local farmers had blamed Ajay Kumar Mishra 'Teni' and his son Ashish for the violence that claimed the lives of four farmers and a local journalist among others during a farmers' protest.

Allegedly, they were mowed down by a vehicle that was part of the convoy of the minister in Lakhimpur Kheri. Videos were being circulated on social media, where a Mahindra Thar was seen knocking down protesters from behind.

The minister and his son have denied the charges. However, Ashish Mishra and several others have been booked for murder. (ANI)

