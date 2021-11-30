Opposition moves adjournment motion in LS to discuss rise in fuel prices

New Delhi [India], November 30 (ANI): Opposition parties including Congress, Shiv Sena and Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP) on Monday gave an adjournment motion in the Lok Sabha demanding discussion over "rise of fuel prices."



Earlier this year, following rise in fuel prices, the Centre on November 3 reduced the excise duty on petrol and diesel by Rs 5 and by Rs 10 respectively and the Finance Ministry had urged the states "to commensurately reduce" VAT on petrol and diesel to give relief to consumers.

The winter session of the Parliament commenced on Monday and is scheduled to conclude on December 23. (ANI)

