Opposition parties condemn AP govt's decision on offline government orders

Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], August 22 (ANI): As Andhra Pradesh decided to post the government orders (G.O) offline, the opposition parties on Sunday condemned the decision, alleging that the YSRCP government wants to hide facts from the public.

The Opposition parties reminded that the high courts of Tamil Nadu and Telangana have ordered their respective state government to keep all the G.Os in public domain.



CPI AP state secretary K Ramakrishna said, "The government has taken a decision in an undemocratic way. The GOs should be transparent and people should know about the orders. The system of posting G.Os online was introduced by former chief minister YS Rajasekhar Reddy. But now the government headed by Jagan Mohan Reddy is ruining the system. Moreover, the Telangana High Court has recently issued directions to the Telangana government to put out all the G.Os online. Some people in Andhra Pradesh approached the HC, so I am expecting a positive result."

BJP senior leader V Satyamurty said, "During and after the state election, CM Jagan Mohan Reddy had said that his government will be transparent in the decision-making process. But now the government is doing the other way. They are issuing the G.Os but removing them online to keep the people in dark. The government has suspended some of its employees and they are leaking information to the media. We strongly condemn that. It is prerogative of the public to know what is happening in the state."

A delegation of the Telugu Desam Party met Governor Biswabhushan Harichandan on this issue and also gearing up to approach the high court. (ANI)

