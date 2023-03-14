"Opposition parties creating hurdles against investigation agencies..." BJP leader NV Subhash

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 14 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Telangana Spokesperson NV Subhash on Monday reacted to the protest of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) against the "misuse of central investigation agencies" in Parliament and said that opposition parties are creating hurdles against the investigation agencies due to the fear of exposure.

Talking to ANI, NV Subhash said, "The opposition parties are creating so many hurdles against the investigation agencies due to the fear that they will be exposed. The opposition parties who are making a hue and cry across the country, their leaders and party members are involved in the scams."

"During the Congress-led UPA government, these investigation agencies were very inactive. When the investigation agencies have become active, with the fear that their names will come out, their days are numbered and their political future is in jeopardy, they are creating obstacles and hurdles so that the investigation agencies will not go further," added Subhash.



Highlighting the work of investigation agencies, NV Subhash said, "Since past nine years the investigation agencies have been given a free and fair hand and their targets were fixed without any government interference. The BJP has nothing to do with it (investigation agencies) and it is completely a different matter."

"These investigation agencies are not against all the people but against the people who are indulged in the scams. The general people, law-abiding citizens and the people who pay their taxes and returns every year are not in the fear of investigation agencies," he added.

Attacking the BRS party, NV Subhash said, "Even if general people are called, they just go and give all the information, but the political parties who are involved in scams, especially the BRS party are now creating ruckus and bringing all political parties in the same platform to fight against the Modi government."

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken a bold step like the Swatch Bharat mission. People used to laugh when the Swatch Bharat mission was launched in 2014, they also laughed that there is no way that the investigation agencies can bring corrupt politicians into the public. However, after seeing so many raids, especially in the opposition political parties, they are worried about their political future and are thus creating hurdles," Subhash added.

Earlier on Monday, BRS and Aam Aadmi Party MPs protested in Parliament against the alleged misuse of Central investigation agencies and demanded joint parliament committee (JPC) probe into the Hindenburg-Adani issue. (ANI)

