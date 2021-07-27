Opposition parties force repeated adjournments in Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha

New Delhi [India], July 27 (ANI): Both Houses of Parliament witnessed repeated adjournments on Tuesday over opposition demands including repeal of three farm laws and probe into allegations of surveillance through Pegasus spyware.

The presiding officers in both Houses repeatedly urged the opposition members to take their seats and take part in proceedings to raise issues concerning people. They said the government is willing to discuss all issues.

While Lok Sabha witnessed nine adjournments, Rajya Sabha was adjourned four times.



Members of opposition parties came to the well in both Houses and raised slogans and showed placards in support of their demands. Both the Houses were adjourned for the day amid opposition protests.

Earlier in the day, Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu expressed his concern about continuous disruptions of the House.

"I am concerned about media reports that some sections of the House are determined not to allow the House to function for the remainder of the session. Parliament is meant for making laws and to discuss public issues," he said.

"Leaders of parties have voiced their concerns to me over the ongoing sorry state of affairs and for being deprived of raising issues of public concerns. I appeal to all of you to rethink this attitude," he added.

The two Houses have been witnessing protests from the opposition since the start of the monsoon session on July 19. (ANI)

