New Delhi [India], July 10 (ANI): The opposition parties have given a notice in Rajya Sabha here on Wednesday under Rule 267 to discuss on the issues of 'defections being engineered to dislodge elected governments'.
The leaders who have given notice include Rajeev Gowda (Indian National Congress), Tiruchi Siva (Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam), Ravi Prakash Verma (Samajwadi Party), D Raja (CPI) and TK Rangarajan (Communist Party of India (Marxist).
Earlier today, Trinamool Congress and Shiv Sena MPs gave Zero Hour notice in Rajya Sabha on separate issues.
Manas Bhunia and Dola Sen of TMC sought immediate discussion on the "Centre's proposal to dis-invest 42 PSUs".
Another TMC MP, Santanu Sen, gave notice over "violence against doctors in medical institutions".
Meanwhile, Shiv Sena MP, Sanjay Raut, gave notice over delay in the production of Vande Bharat Express train.
The Zero Hour refers to the time immediately following the Question Hour in both the Houses of Parliament. During this hour, parliamentarians can raise matters of importance without the mandatory ten-day advance notice. (ANI)
Opposition parties give notice under Rule 267 in Rajya Sabha
ANI | Updated: Jul 10, 2019 12:48 IST
