Opposition parties give notice under Rule 267 in Rajya Sabha

Updated: Jul 10, 2019 14:36 IST

Kumaraswamy has no moral right to continue as CM, should step...

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 10 (ANI): Former Karnataka chief minister and Bhartiya Janata Party leader B S Yeddyurappa on Wednesday met Karnataka Governor on Wednesday and said that he had conveyed to him that the Congress-JD(S) coalition doesn't have the required strength in the Assembly.