Opposition parties meet to discuss Bihar's COVID situation, Assembly elections

New Delhi [India], July 17 (ANI): Opposition parties met at Delhi's Constitution Club of India on Friday to discuss the worsening COVID-19 situation in Bihar and the upcoming Assembly Elections.

While speaking to ANI earlier on Friday, Jha had said, "A meeting of opposition parties will be held today including the leaders of RJD, Congress, VIP, RLSP, HAM, CPI, CPM, CPIML, LJD. During this meeting, a discussion will be held on Bihar elections and the COVID-19 situation."

He had also said that the Opposition parties had sought an appointment with the Election Commission, but had not yet received an appointment.

"In the case of non-meeting, a memorandum will be given to the Election Commission," he had added. (ANI)







