Opposition parties to meet over Jamia firing incident, CAA in Parliament

New Delhi [India], Jan 31 (ANI): Ahead of the commencement of the Budget Session of Parliament, leaders of several opposition parties will meet here on Friday to discuss the Jamia firing incident, the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Population Register (NPR).

The meeting will take place at 9:30 am in Parliament. Also, the opposition leaders are likely to protest over these issues in Parliament.

Sources said the leaders of parties opposed to CAA will discuss their strategy to take on the government during the session on various issues. The enactment of CAA has led to protests in some parts of the country.

The Budget Session will commence today with an address by President Ram Nath Kovind to the joint sitting of two Houses of Parliament.

President Kovind will deliver a speech in the Central Hall of Parliament at 11 am. Vice President Venkaiah Naidu will also chair a meeting of floor leaders of Rajya Sabha at his residence today.

The Union Budget will be presented on Saturday. The first phase of the session will conclude on February 11, while the second part of the session will begin from March 2 and will end on April 3. (ANI)

