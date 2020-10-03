Opposition protesting against farm laws just for 'political gains': MoS Home G Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 3 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government will take more steps in the interest of farmers and increase their income in the coming days, said Union Minister G Kishan Reddy on Friday, adding that the Opposition parties are trying to "brainwash" farmers to raise their voice against the farm laws only for their "political gain".

While talking to ANI, Reddy said that agricultural reforms, that were introduced by the ruling party in the recent parliamentary session, are in favour of the farmers.

"For the past 70 years, the farmers' condition in the country has worsened. India's 60 per cent of the population who are dependent on agriculture have been living in poverty and are unable to feed their families. To change this, the Modi Government has taken various steps since BJP came into power. They introduced a crop insurance scheme and has made sure that urea for the crops and proper power supply for irrigation is provided to every farmer in the country," he said.



The protest against the three farm sector laws passed by the parliament has been ongoing for the past few days.

The three laws for farmers are -- The Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Service Act, 2020, and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

"For the last six years, the BJP government has also made sure that farmers' produce gets proper price by continuously checking on Minimum Support Price (MSP). The Opposition parties, for their political gain, have been opposing these farm laws and have been staging various protests against the BJP government as well as these farm laws. They have been trying to brainwash farmers to turn against these farm laws and it's happy to know that none of the farmers have fallen prey to them," he added.

He also assured the farmers, on behalf of the ruling government, that the mandi(s), market yards and MSP will be continued despite the "rumours" that are being "spread by Opposition parties". (ANI)

