Opposition should rethink, but its leaders are still arrogant: J P Nadda in RS

New Delhi (India), June 24 (ANI): BJP today asked the opposition in the Rajya Sabha to do a rethink on its stance on various issues in the light of the massive mandate it has got in the Lok Sabha elections but felt the rivals are still arrogant even after losing all their strength.

"We should not disagree just for the sake of disagreeing. Opposition just for the sake of opposition is not good for democracy. We got the mandate despite your opposition and continuous disrupting of House in last four years," said J.P. Nadda, the newly-appointed BJP Working President, who initiated the discussion from the treasury benches on the discussion on the President's address in the House.

"You have to rethink whether you are on the right path or not. If the House runs properly then it is the opposition that derives the largest benefit. The mandate shows that the public supports our policies," he said.

Nadda, who is a former union minister, said that opposition leaders are "arrogant" and even after defeat they have not given up their arrogance.

"The rope is burnt but you feel that strength is still there. The biggest problem is that the opposition is arrogant," said Nadda.

He said that BJP's vote share has increased from 31.3 per cent in 2014 to 39 per cent in 2019 and it rose from 282 seats to bagging 303 in 2019.

"We have moved on the path of 'sabka saath, sabka vikas, sabka vishwas' and it is our commitment that by 2022 income of farmers will double, all will have their own pucca houses, electricity connection, toilets, water connection and river Ganga will be made perennial," said Nadda.

He also said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi government has worked for the welfare of poor and all its schemes are poor centric.

"We worked for the ease of living of poor people. All the schemes are poor-centric and the world has recognized it. United Nations has given Champions of the Earth Award to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the UN Secretary-General himself came and gave the award to Prime Minister and our Prime Minister have not gone to New York to receive it," he said.

Nadda elaborated the outreach of various schemes floated by Narendra Modi government in the last year and achievements. He said that PM Modi has brought North East region into the mainstream for the first time after independence (ANI)

