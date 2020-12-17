Opposition, those against farmers' and country's progress misleading people on farm laws: UP CM

Bareilly (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 17 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said that the opposition and those who do not like the progress of farmers and the country are misleading people on farm laws.

"You all know that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Union agriculture minister have repeatedly stated that the laws made for agricultural reforms will not allow anyone to confiscate the farmers' land. There is no provision in the law to abolish the mandi system. Mandis will continue. Mandis in the private sector will bring healthy competition and farmers would get a better price for their crop. If farmers want to sell their produce outside the mandis then there will be no tax on them and to guarantee this, such a system is being implemented. But Opposition and some people who do not like farmers' and the country's progress are misleading people," he said addressing a gathering here on Thursday.

Farmers, however, continue to protest in and around Delhi, braving the cold weather, against the Centre's farm laws as the BJP-led government continue its efforts to persuade them.



A large number of farmers have expressed support for the farm laws, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said on Wednesday.

"While there is a protest against the reforms, lakhs of farmers are also gathering to express support. Today, thousands of farmers gathered in Gwalior for it," said Tomar while addressing an ASSOCHAM session via videoconferencing.

Farmers have been protesting since November 26 at the borders of Delhi against the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020; and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

