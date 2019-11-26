Parliament of India (File Photo)
Parliament of India (File Photo)

Opposition to boycott President's address at joint sitting of Parliament on Constitution Day

ANI | Updated: Nov 25, 2019 23:03 IST

New Delhi (India), Nov 25 (ANI): The Opposition parties are likely to boycott the President Ram Nath Kovind's address at the joint sitting of Parliament on Tuesday on the occasion of Constitution Day.
The Opposition MPs said they will protest in front of the Ambedkar Statue inside the Parliament complex.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated to address the joint session of Parliament on November 26, which is celebrated as Samvidhan Divas.
Besides, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will organise a 10-day-long programme on the occasion of Constitution Day.
BJP national president Amit Shah has asked all party officials and leaders at district levels to organise a screening of Prime Minister Modi's speech.
He has also directed the party leaders to organise a meeting of intellectuals from November 27 to December 6 at all district centres. Before the meeting, the leaders have to pay homage to Bharat Ratna BR Ambedkar, known as the Father of the Indian Constitution. (ANI)

