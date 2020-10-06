Opposition trying to topple UP government, anti-CAA protestors have come out: Sidharth Nath Singh

By Pragya Kaushika

New Delhi [India], October 6 (ANI): BJP leader and Uttar Pradesh Minister Sidharth Nath Singh on Tuesday accused the opposition of trying to topple the Yogi Adityanath government, saying that those involved in anti-CAA protests "have come out" and "conspirators will not be spared".

Singh said while Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has visited Hathras, he has been silent on crimes against women in party-ruled Rajasthan and also in Maharashtra where Congress is part of the ruling coalition.

"The opposition tried to topple the government. To destabilise and topple the government, those involved in the anti-CAA (Citizenship Amendment Act) protests have come out. We have unearthed a conspiracy to topple the government and the government has given details of it on the Supreme Court. Conspirators won't be spared," Singh said.

He alleged that Priyanka Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi had gone to Hathras for "picnic".

"Organisations names like PFI have come out. Did Rahul want to lead the vicious campaign in connivance with media and with people who were involved in the Shaheen Bagh? Why does Rahul not speak on that? Did he speak to the Rajasthan government? Did he speak to his coalition government in Maharashtra? Stop cherry-picking," Singh said.

Opposition parties have also raised strong objections to the manner in which the victim of torture and alleged gangrape was cremated "at night" following her death in a Delhi hospital. Singh the decision was taken with consent from the family.

"Kuch asadharan paristhithi ban gayi thi, sahmati ke saath hua yah (An extraordinary situation had been created. It happened with consent (of family)," he said.

Singh, who is Cabinet Minister for MSME, Investment and Export, Textile, Khadi and Gram Udyog, said the UP government is not hiding anything and is ready for CBI probe.

"Truth should come out. The affidavit has been given by the Uttar Pradesh government, we stand by that. You pelt stone and jam expressway and call it freedom. You break Section 144 and say your freedom has been curbed. It is unfortunate and pure politics," the minister said.

The 19-year-old Hathras woman had succumbed to brutal assault injuries in Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital on September 29. All the four accused in the case have been arrested. (ANI)