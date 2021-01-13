Opposition UDF stages walkout from Kerala Assembly over corruption in Life Mission project

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], January 13 (ANI): The opposition Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) staged a walkout from the Kerala Assembly on Wednesday over corruption in Life Mission project, the housing scheme for the poor.

Congress MLA from Wadakkancherry Anil Akkara had given the notice to move an adjournment motion on the alleged corruption in Life Mission project and he told the Kerala Assembly that there are records that prove that the Red Crescent came to the project at the request of former principal secretary of Kerala Chief Minister, M Sivasankar.

Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala said that the Kerala High Court's grant of permission to the CBI to continue the probe in Life Mission scam has proved that all corruption charges raised by the UDF are true.



"But the government is saying it has no role in Life Mission scam. The High Court order is a set back for the LDF government. All allegations raised by opposition starting from gold smuggling case to Life Mission is getting proved one by one. The opposition will strongly go ahead with these charges," Chennithala said.

Deputy opposition leader and IUML MLA MK Muneer said that it was Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI-M) run party channel that exposed that crores of rupees were given as kickback in Life Mission. "Finance Minister Thomas Isaac fully endorsed it participating in the discussion. But now surprisingly government is saying it has no role," he said.



After Local Self Government Minister AC Moideen's reply, Kerala Assembly Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan denied permission to move the adjournment motion and the opposition staged a walkout from the Assembly. (ANI)

