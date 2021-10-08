Opposition unity on test as Congress upset with 'poaching' of leaders by TMC

New Delhi [India], October 8 (ANI): The Opposition unity against the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government stands on shaky ground at present and has been put on test once again as Congress is apparently upset with Trinamool Congress (TMC) and has accused it of poaching party leaders to fulfil its aspiration to become a national alternative to the ruling party at the Centre.

Congress disappointment was clearly reflected when Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, without naming TMC, said in a tweet that people looking for a "national" alternative based on poaching INC functionaries were in for a big disappointment and that there are no quick-fix solutions.

"People looking for a "national" alternative based on poaching INC functionaries who can't win even their own seats is in for a big disappointment. Unfortunately, to become a national alternative deep-rooted and concerted efforts are needed and there are no quick-fix solutions," Baghel said in a tweet.

Trinamool Congress has maintained that it has no intention to weaken the Congress and its leader Mamata Banerjee continues to maintain good relations with Congress 'high command'.

Mamata Banerjee had called on Congress President Sonia Gandhi during her Delhi visit recently. Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi was also present at the meeting.

After a spectacular victory in assembly polls earlier this year, Trinamool Congress made no bones about its national ambitions whether inside the parliament or outside it.

TMC continues to raise national issues and look beyond Bengal. Party leaders also visited Lakhimpur Khiri where eight people, including four farmers, died in violence on Sunday last.

In the last few months, some Congress leaders have joined the Trinamool Congress. Former Mahila Congress chief Sushmita Dev, former Goa Chief Minister Luizinho Faleiro and several other leaders from Tripura, Goa and Meghalaya also joined Trinamool.

TMC says that it is inducting leaders across the country to safeguard its national party status but the induction of leaders from its ranks has not gone down too well with Congress.

Earlier, some reports emerged that some G23 leaders are also in touch with TMC leadership. However, there is no confirmation on this.

TMC leadership is accusing Congress of not giving a strong opposition to the ruling dispensation at the Centre and working on a national expansion plan.

Mamata Banerjee also shares a good rapport with regional leaders including Akhilesh Yadav, Sharad Pawar and Arvind Kejriwal. Shiv Sena leader and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had also praised her victory in Bengal polls. (ANI)