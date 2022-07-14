Opposition up in arms against 'unparliamentary words' report usage

By Payal Mehta

New Delhi [India], July 14 (ANI): Several senior members of Parliament have lashed out at the report of the Lok Sabha Secretariat which has released a list of words that has been designated as "unparliamentary."

The list comes just ahead of the monsoon session of Parliament that begins on July 18.

Usage of many words - such as 'corruption', 'corrupt', 'Jumlajeevi', 'tanashah', 'Dictator', 'black' and 'Khalistani' are among those that have been banned.

Senior members of Parliament including Jairam Ramesh Derek O'Brien and Randeep Surjewala Priyanka Chaturvedi have questioned the intent behind such a notification.

Derek O'Brien in a tweet said: "Session begins in a few days. Gag order issued on MPs. Now, we will not be allowed to use these basic words while delivering a speech in Parliament: Ashamed. Abused. Betrayed. Corrupt. Hypocrisy. Incompetent. I will use all these words. Suspend me. Fighting for democracy."

Some words and expressions which were declared unparliamentary from time to time by the Chair in different Legislative bodies in India the country as well as in Commonwealth Parliaments have been compiled by the Lok Sabha Secretariat for ready reference in the future.

The present compilation also contains references to words and expressions declared unparliamentary in Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha and State Legislatures in India in 2021.

The entries are arranged under keywords. The keywords are selected from the relevant expressions/words and then arranged in alphabetical order to facilitate quick and easy retrieval by the users.

Some of these keywords may not appear unparliamentary unless read in conjunction with the other expressions spoken during the parliamentary proceedings.

However, the final call on expunging these words will be taken by the Rajya Sabha chairman and Lok Sabha Speaker. (ANI)