Opposition walks out of Kerala Assembly

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], Mar 12 (ANI): The opposition members on Thursday staged a walkout after the Assembly Speaker denied permission to bring an adjournment motion on the governor's proceedings over Higher Education Minister's intervention in day to day affairs of universities and donation of marks to students.

Opposition MLA Roji M John brought the adjournment motion.

Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan did not allow the notice to be discussed in the assembly. He said: "The government did not receive the copy of the Governor's proceedings."

The opposition said it is the government or the minister to give an explanation, not the Speaker and walked out.

"There is a widespread complaint against the unlawful activities of Higher Education Minister KT Jaleel in the universities in Kerala. The Governor, who is the Chancellor of the universities, heard this complaint and conducted a hearing and issued the proceedings," said M John.

"It has categorically stated that the actions on part of the minister were completely unlawful. The Governor cancelled the proceedings and directed not to conduct such courts in the future. This was first in the history of the state," he added.

He said that it is clear that the government does not have any concrete answer and wants to run away from this issue.

"The Speaker also did not allow to present the adjournment motion. Instead of the government, the Speaker explained in the assembly. It was very unfortunate," he added. (ANI)

