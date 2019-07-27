Opt for professional, skill-based education to grab employment opportunities: Goa CM

Panaji (Goa) [India] July 27 (ANI): Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Saturday asked the students here to use their creative minds for a brighter future.

Speaking on Krishnarao Appaji Rane Sardesai Memorial foundation day at Honda in Sattari taluka, Sawant said: "Creativity exists in all students. The important thing is to know when and how to apply one's creative minds to excel in life."

"Creativity makes our lives meaningful. It also opens up many opportunities and possibilities as one is able to apply innovative thinking in one's life," the Chief Minister further added.

He appealed to the students to opt for professional and skilled based education in order to grab employment opportunities.

Sawant also inaugurated Wellness Gym and Computer Education Centre.

Atmaram Gaonkar, Sarpanch, Honda Grampanchayat, Dr Sajan Sebestian, Principal, Honda Higher Secondary School, Adv. P. M. Nimbalkar, Manager, Honda Higher Secondary School, Shashikant Naik, Headmaster of the High School and others graced the occasion with their presence. (ANI)

