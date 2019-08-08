Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 8 (ANI): With communication clampdown and heightened security restricting the movement of civilians in Jammu and Kashmir, SM Sahai, additional secretary of the National Security Council, is of the view that restrictions may be lifted in a few days.
"I am optimistic the restrictions would be removed in a few days," Sahai said on Thursday.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing the nation, said the government will ensure that people have no problem in celebrating Eid.
"Holy festival of Eid is also about to come. I wish everyone on this occasion. We are making sure that people in Jammu and Kashmir have no problem in celebrating the Eid. Those from Jammu and Kashmir who live elsewhere and want to go to Jammu and Kashmir to celebrate the festival will be helped in it by us," he said.
An eerie calm prevails in Jammu and Kashmir with the imposition of section 144 and imposed incommunicado in the backdrop of the scrapping of its special status and bifurcating it into two Union Territories--Jammu and Kashmir with legislature and Ladakh without it--with more troops on the grounds to ensure security and peace. (ANI)
Optimistic that restrictions would be removed: NSC additional secy on J-K situation
ANI | Updated: Aug 08, 2019 22:18 IST
