Orange alert issued in parts of Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], June 6 (ANI): With southwest monsoon expected to make its landfall within next 48 hours, Kerala State Disaster Management Authority has issued an Orange alert in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha and Ernakulam districts for June 10.

These regions are expected to get heavy to very heavy rains on June 10.

Moreover, Orange alert has been issued in Kollam and Alappuzha districts for June 9 and Yellow alert (heavy rain) has been issued in seven districts for June 9 and in five districts for June 10. (ANI)

