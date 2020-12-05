Orange, Yellow alerts issued in parts of Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], December 5 (ANI): As Cyclone Burevi remains "practically stationary" over the Gulf of Mannar, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday issued orange and yellow alerts for several districts of Kerala.

An orange alert has been issued for the Kollam, Pathanamthitta and Idukki districts, while yellow alerts have been issued in Thiruvananthapuram, Alapuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur and Palakkad.

For tomorrow, Orange alerts have been issued in Pathanamthitta, Ernakulam, Idukki and Malappuram districts and Yellow alerts in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alapuzha, Ernakulam, Idukki and Thrissur districts.

The Yellow alert means authorities are advised to "Be updated" on the situation. The yellow alert indicates that hazardous conditions are possible and people need to be aware of the potential impacts of the changing weather.

Orange warning means 'to be prepared'. Through an orange warning, the IMD indicates a risk to people and property. The forecast during an Orange warning is of heavy to very heavy rainfall.

The Red warning indicates 'Take Action': The forecast is for extremely heavy rainfall. It also suggests that significant damage and disruption could take place. In this case, IMD asks people in the area to take immediate action to protect their property and kin and, if required, move to safer locations.

On Friday, the IMD advised fishermen not to venture into the Gulf of Mannar and adjoining the southwest Bay of Bengal, south Tamilnadu coast, north Sri Lanka, south Kerala coasts, Lakshadweep-Maldives area and adjoining the southeast Arabian Sea.

The IMD also informed that the Depression was likely to weaken into a well-marked low-pressure area.

On Thursday, a high-level meeting was held in the wake of a high alert issued for Cyclone Burevi, with representatives of armed forces, Coast Guard, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), various department heads, DGP and Chief Secretary, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Thursday.

In the meeting, the situation was assessed and strategy was evaluated, Kerala Chief Minister informed. (ANI)