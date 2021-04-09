Order for closure of schools from April 5 to 11 extended by one week: Bihar CM

Patna (Bihar) [India], April 9 (ANI): Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday said that the order for the closure of schools from April 5 to April 11 has been extended by one week.

Order for closure of schools from April 5 to April 11 has been extended by one week, Kumar told media.



"For those from Bihar who are returning to the State due to the current COVID19 situation, arrangements are being made for them. Those coming by trains from Maharashtra will be tested for COVID19 at the railway stations," Kumar said.

He also said, "I am in the favour of the vaccination of journalists of all age groups. They go everywhere to cover news and should be included among frontline workers.

While, Principal Secretary (Disaster Management), Bihar Pratyaya Amrit said, "All shops are permitted to open till 7 pm. Restaurants, Dhabas and hotels are exempted and can function on 25 per cent seating capacity." (ANI)

