Order of deploying doctors, nurses, ventilator at Bihar CM's residence withdrawn

Patna (Bihar) [India], July 8 (ANI): Patna Medical College on Tuesday withdrew its order of deploying six doctors, three nurses, and a ventilator at the official residence of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

Earlier, Patna Medical College issues an order to deploy six doctors, three nurses, and a ventilator at the official residence of Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, after Secretary of the Health Department directed the hospital to do so as a precautionary measure against COVID-19.

Last week, Kumar tested negative for COVID-19. (ANI)

