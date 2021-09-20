Order on anticipatory bail plea of LJP MP in alleged rape case adjourned till tomorrow

New Delhi [India], September 20 (ANI): A Delhi Court on Monday adjourned the pronouncement of order on anticipatory bail plea of Lok Jansakti Party (LJP) MP, Prince Raj Paswan, in connection with an alleged rape case against him, till tomorrow.

Special Judge MK Nagpal on Monday adjourned the matter for September 21, 2021, as the judgement was not ready.

On September 17, the same court had kept the order reserved on the anticipatory bail plea of LJP MP Prince Raj Paswan after the conclusion of the arguments of all lawyers.

Earlier, Delhi Police had opposed the plea of anticipatory bail petition of LJP MP Prince Raj Paswan. During the hearing in the court, Public Prosecutor Manish Rawat submitted that we need his custodial interrogation to recover the alleged video clips having objectionable content as claimed by the victim.

Lawyer for Prince Raj, Senior Advocate Vikas Pahwa along with Advocate Nitesh Rana, earlier submitted that this is a case of honey trap and extortion. There is no rape victim here; it's a false case, he had said.

Lawyers for Prince Raj further argued, "The rape case against my client is a frivolous case. My client is innocent. The complainant and her friend have been extorting from him since 2020 and my client lodged an FIR of extortion in the Parliament Street Police Station on February 10 this year. She threatened to malign his reputation if he did not pay the extortion amount. He gave her Rs 2 Lakh but the extortion still continued. After the filing of FIR by my client, both the complainant and her friend had to take an anticipatory bail from the court."



The victim/complainant girl herself was present in the court during the hearing and made sensitive allegations against LJP Leader.

Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) leader Prince Raj Paswan, accused of the alleged sexual assault case, on Tuesday, September 14, had moved an anticipatory bail plea in Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court, seeking protection from arrest in the matter.

Prince, who is also the president of the Bihar unit of the party, was booked in the national capital on September 9 for allegedly raping a former party member.

Nitesh Rana, lawyer for Prince Raj earlier in an interview had said that the complainant/victim had filed a complaint on May 31 in Parliament Street Police Station but in the preliminary inquiry, police found that there was no offence committed by Prince.

"The complainant had refused to cooperate with the police during the investigation. In the preliminary investigation report, the police found that no offence was committed by my client and this is a pure case of extortion," he added.

The woman, who claims that she was an LJP worker, has alleged that she was raped and molested while she was unconscious.

An FIR was registered after the instructions of a Delhi court almost three months after the victim filed a complaint with the police in Delhi. (ANI)

