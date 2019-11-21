Tamil Nadu governor Banwarilal Purohit (File photo)
Tamil Nadu governor Banwarilal Purohit (File photo)

Ordinance for indirect election of mayors promulgated in Tamil Nadu

ANI | Updated: Nov 21, 2019 09:31 IST

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India] Nov 21 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit on Wednesday promulgated an ordinance for holding indirect elections to the post of mayors and chairpersons of municipalities in the state.
"The government has decided to elect a mayor of the corporation indirectly by councillors from among themselves. The Mayor shall hold office for a period of five years from the date of his election and he shall continue as such mayor, provided that in the meantime he does not cease to be a councillor," said an order published by Tamil Nadu government gazette extraordinary.
After being elected, a mayor shall be deemed to have vacated his office on his becoming disqualified for holding the office or on his removal from office or on the expiry of his term of office or on his otherwise ceasing to be the mayor.
Besides 528 town panchayats, the order will be applied to 15 corporations and 121 municipalities.
The opposition party Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) has condemned the move by ruling DMK">AIADMK government as it was maintained till October that direct elections would be held for the mayoral post.

The local body elections were not held in the state for the past three years. As the new ordinance has come, the state Election Commission will soon issue a notification on the polls. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 10:38 IST

Lucknow : District Commandant Home Guards arrested in alleged...

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Nov 21 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh police have arrested a Home Guards district Commandant on Wednesday in an alleged salary scam.

Read More

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 10:37 IST

Hyderabad: Woman techie commits suicide after company shortlists...

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Nov 21 (ANI): A woman techie here allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself from a ceiling fan at her hostel room after her name was shortlisted for termination by the company where she was working.

Read More

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 10:33 IST

Congress-NCP-Sena govt to be formed in Maharashtra before Dec 1,...

New Delhi (India), Nov 21 (ANI): Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Thursday exuded confidence that NCP, Congress, and his party will form government in Maharashtra before December 1 and once again asserted that the chief minister will be from Sena.

Read More

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 10:27 IST

Delhi: Fire breaks out in sales tax building near ITO

New Delhi [India], Nov 21 (ANI): A fire broke out in the Sales Tax office situated in the ITO area of the national capital on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 10:21 IST

Karnataka: Migratory birds flock to Gudavi Bird Sanctuary in Shivamogga

Shivamogga (Karnataka) [India], Nov 21 (ANI): A large number of migratory birds have flocked to the Gudavi Bird Sanctuary in Soraba Taluk of Shivamogga district in Karnataka.

Read More

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 10:21 IST

Adhir Ranjan slams Centre over NRC, accuses it of creating...

New Delhi [India], Nov 21 (ANI): Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Thursday hit out at the BJP-led Centre over the National Register of Citizens (NRC), accusing it of attempting to create a difference in the society on communal lines.

Read More

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 10:01 IST

WB Guv rebukes TMC leaders for publicly 'orchestrating...

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Nov 21 (ANI): West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Thursday chided Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders for "orchestrated unpalatable outbursts" in public domain about him.

Read More

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 09:16 IST

Congress Working Committee to meet at Sonia Gandhi's Delhi...

New Delhi [India], Nov 21 (ANI): Congress Working Committee (CWC) will be meeting at the residence of the party's interim president Sonia Gandhi in New Delhi on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 08:55 IST

Delhi: Court grants relief to AAP MLA in 2013 case concerning...

New Delhi [India], Nov 21 (ANI): A special session court has granted relief to AAP legislator Manoj Kumar from an earlier sentence and has directed him to pay a fine of Rs 10,000 in a case for obstructing the election process at a polling station during the 2013 assembly polls.

Read More

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 08:52 IST

PM Modi to address Accountants General conclave today

New Delhi [India], Nov 21 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Thursday address the Accountants General and Deputy Accountants General Conclave in Delhi and will also unveil the statue of Mahatma Gandhi ahead of his speech.

Read More

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 08:41 IST

Bhopal: Railway Board finds Khushwant Singh's novel 'obscene',...

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Nov 21 (ANI): The Railway Board's Passenger Service Committee (PSC) on Wednesday allegedly directed a vendor at Bhopal Railway Station to stop selling noted writer Khushwant Singh's novel "Women, Sex, Love and Lust", saying such "obscene" literature may spoil future ge

Read More

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 08:06 IST

UGC circular to higher educational institutions to celebrate...

New Delhi [India], Nov 21 (ANI): The University Grants Commission (UGC) has issued a circular to higher educational institutions to celebrate Constitution Day on November 26.

Read More
iocl