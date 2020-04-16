Ordnance Factory Board's Tamil Nadu unit secures approval for manufacturing medical protection coveralls

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 16 (ANI): The Ordnance Factory Board's Tamil Nadu unit has secured approval for manufacturing Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) required by the health professionals for protection from COVID-19.

The Small Heavy Vehicle Factory (HVF), Avadi, in Tamil Nadu, was granted accreditation by the National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration (NABL) for manufacturing coveralls.

"We have succeeded in producing coveralls. We are basically meant to produce the garments for the armed forces but with the COVID-19 challenge that the country is facing, we have taken up this challenge under the guidance of Ordnance Factory Board," said Surjit Das, the General Manager of -Ordnance Clothing Factory of Avadi.

He also elaborated on how the employees at the factory have been working tirelessly to ensure that the country does not face a shortage of PPE.



"We have succeeded in manufacturing the first batch. All our employees who are staying in different parts of Chennai, all of them have come to the factory despite the absence of public transport," he said.

"The coveralls require a specialised way of stitching and sealing to ensure that the user doesn't get infected. And they have given their best to learn to stitch a new garment and adopt it in minimum time," Das further added.

The Avadi unit of OFB is manufacturing coveralls that include masks and glove and the products have been passed by the South India Textile Research Association (SITRA).

SITRA conducts tests and issues certificates for Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) body coveralls. (ANI)

