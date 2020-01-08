Ordnance factory employee support 'Bharat Bandh' in Chandigarh

Chandigarh [India], Jan 8 (ANI): Employees of Ordnance Cable Factory extended their support to All India strike called by trade unions against the policies of the Central government.

These factory workers were protesting against demanded that the ordnance factories should not be handed over to the corporate sector and, rather, it should remain under the control of the Defence Ministry.

"These factories were built by the British to fulfil the demands of ammunition. We don't want these factories to be handed over the corpo0rate sector. We will continue our protests until our demands are met,' said one of the protester.

It should be noted that bus and train services in various parts of the country including West Bengal and Odisha have been affected due to protests held during the nationwide strike.

Ten central trade unions, including Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) and Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC), have given the strike call with a 12-point charter of demand. The trade union Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS) is not taking part in the strike. (ANI)

