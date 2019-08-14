Representative Image
Representative Image

Organ Donation: In India less than one per million population donate, lowest globally

Priyanka Sharma | Updated: Aug 14, 2019 03:31 IST

By Priyanka Sharma
New Delhi [India], Aug 14 (ANI): Roughly 5 lakh people die annually in India due to lack of an organ donor but with less than one per million people opting to donate, the organ donation rate in the country is one of the lowest in the world, according to estimates.
"On an average, half a million people are dying for the want of organs every year as there is an extreme shortage of organ donation to the patients when they are declared end-stage organ failure," Dr H. Jauhari, Chairman Renal Transplant Division, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital and member of National Organ Tissue Transplant Organisation (NOTTO) told ANI on the World Organ Donation Day on Tuesday.
Even when a patient is brain dead he or she is capable of saving six lives since a deceased person can donate heart, lungs, kidneys, pancreas, liver, and intestine including tissues like corneas, tissue and skin.
"On an average, half a million people are dying for the want of organs every year as there is an extreme shortage of organ donations to patients when they are declared end-stage organ failure," Dr Jauhari said.
Out of this number, two lakh people reach the stage of kidney failure every year on an average, Dr Jauhari stated.
"About 30,000 to 40,000 patients suffer heart failure and similarly 50,000 to 60,000 patients need a liver transplant. At a given time, there are 10 lakh people who are cornea blind. Thus, non- communicable disease are the main reasons for it. So the requirement (for organs) is huge and it is increasing day by day," the senior doctor said.
NOTTO is a national level organisation set up under Directorate General of Health Services, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. It monitors the organ donation activities in India and has the following divisions - National Human Organ and Tissue Removal and Storage Network, and National Biomaterial Centre.
Even though India has the largest population in the world, the ratio of organ donation stands less than one per million population while Spain is at the top with 50 per million population, Dr Vasanthi Ramesh, the Director of NOTTO earlier said.
Dr Anup Kumar, head of urology and renal transplant department at Safdarjung Hospital said: "People's participation on organ donation in the country is very poor. A few years back, India had 0.2 per million population of cadaver donation which has come closer to 1 per million population. Health Ministry's plan is to bring it to 0.5 per million population in the next five years."
Pointing out the increasing number of scams and black marketing in connection with organ transplants, Dr Kumar said: "If we want to control scams and illegal activities, the government should pay more emphasis on the promotion on cadaver organ donation. Patient easily gets live donors but when it comes to unrelated "unrelated donors" chances of illegal activities are higher."
"In India, at least two lakh people require kidney transplant every year, however, only 10,000 patients get the donors while others survive on dialysis and even die due to lack of donors," he said.
Doctors in states like Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra and Pune are doing good in organ transplant programmes while North India including Delhi is still lacking behind with poor rate of organ donation.
(Prof) Dr Arti Vij, Chairperson of Organ Retrieval Banking Organisation (ORBO) told ANI: "Definitely awareness has increased over the years but numbers of cadaver organ donation is still very low. In India, the major challenge is acceptance of brain dead among family members. So a key role is played by transplant cordinators and doctors is to counsel relatives and family. AIIMS is making all efforts to sensitise school and college students, RWAs, government bodies and religious organisations."
"At AIIMS, we have started training all our resident doctors and nurses to issue of organ transplant programmes. We have a well-managed system of ORBO helpline number monitored by trained Coordinator and nurses to deal with queries related to organ donation." (ANI)

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 03:31 IST

Committed to make Himachal Pradesh "industrial hub", says Jai Ram Thakur

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], Aug 14 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Tuesday said that the state government is committed to make Himachal Pradesh an "industrial hub" of the country.

Read More

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 03:31 IST

Goa: Prostitution racket busted, 2 arrested

Panaji (Goa) [India], Aug 14 (ANI): The Goa Police on Tuesday busted a prostitution racket and arrested two persons in connection with it.

Read More

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 02:31 IST

Naveen Patnaik reviews flood-hit districts of Odisha

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Aug 14 (ANI): Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday reviewed the flood-hit districts of the state and extended seven days gratuitous relief to those affected.

Read More

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 02:25 IST

Bandaru Dattatreya slams Chidambaram for making Kashmir a...

New Delhi [India], Aug 14 (ANI): Former Union Minister and BJP leader Bandaru Dattatreya on Tuesday accused Congress leader P Chidambaram for making the revocation of Jammu and Kashmir's special status a "religious issue".

Read More

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 02:03 IST

UP govt seeks response on cases pending against lawmaker Sangeet Som

Muzaffarnagar (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 14 (ANI): The Uttar Pradesh government has sought a response from the Muzaffarnagar administration on the status of cases pending against BJP lawmaker Sangeet Som, said a senior district official on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 01:17 IST

CBI should be given statutory status equivalent to CAG: CJI

New Delhi [India], Aug 14 (ANI): Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi on Tuesday said that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) should be given statutory status equivalent to that provided to the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG).

Read More

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 01:04 IST

UP: Inmate dies of snake bite in Lucknow jail, snake charmers called in

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 14 (ANI): Prisoners at Lucknow jail heaved a sigh of relief after venomous snakes, which entered the facility following rain and waterlogging, were captured on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 01:01 IST

Mumbai court sends 3 to police custody for raping 19-year-old

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 14 (ANI): A Mumbai court on Tuesday sent three persons to police custody till August 19 for questioning in connection with the rape of a 19-year-old girl in Mumbai's Milat Nagar area.

Read More

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 01:01 IST

AP: Swollen Krishna River leaves 4 shepherds, 400 sheep stranded...

Krishna (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Aug 14 (ANI): Four shepherds along with around 400 sheep were trapped on a river island in Munugodu Lanka area here on Tuesday after Krishna River started swelling owing to the floodwaters being released into it.

Read More

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 00:57 IST

Basheer death case: Kerala HC rejects govt's appeal against bail...

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], Aug 14 (ANI): The Kerala High Court on Tuesday rejected the appeal by the state government against the bail plea of IAS officer Sriram Venkitaraman, an accused in KM Basheer death case.

Read More

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 00:41 IST

Indian Navy inaugurates 4th edition of annual Regional Maritime...

Panaji (Goa) [India], Aug 14 (ANI): The fourth edition of the annual Regional Maritime Security Course (RMSC) for naval officers from friendly foreign countries was inaugurated here on Tuesday by Rear Admiral Sandeep Beecha, Commandant, Naval War College (NWC).

Read More

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 00:39 IST

U'khand: After cloudburst, DM takes stock of situation, gives...

Chamoli (Uttarakhand) [India], Aug 14 (ANI): After cloudburst crippled the Ghat area, District Magistrate Swati S Bhadoria (DM) on Tuesday went to meet the affected families and took stock of the situation.

Read More
iocl