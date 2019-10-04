Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan visited an exhibition of organic farming products in Vijayawada on Friday. Photo/ANI
Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan visited an exhibition of organic farming products in Vijayawada on Friday. Photo/ANI

Organic farming is the way forward: AP governor Harichandan

ANI | Updated: Oct 04, 2019 19:26 IST

Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Oct 4 (ANI): Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan on Friday said that organic farming is an age-old tradition of India and has been practised by farmers since olden days.
He was speaking to the media after inaugurating the 'National Organic Agricultural Products Exhibition' at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Complex stadium here.
The Governor said cow dung was used by farmers in the olden days as fertilizer and now farmers are going back to the same system. He said in an effort to increase agriculture production, natural and organic farming was replaced by chemical fertilizers and pesticides leading to pollution and environmental disaster.
"Organic farming is the way forward to protect the environment and safeguard biodiversity and I am happy to learn that farmers in Andhra Pradesh are adopting chemical-free approach with the concept of zero budget natural farming (ZBNF) in a big way," the Governor said.
103 stalls were set up by farmers from across the country showcasing their organic-based products at the IGMC grounds as part of the third South India Organic Farmers Summit organized by the Andhra Pradesh based Go-Adharita Prakruthi Vyavasayadarula Cooperative Society.
Agriculture Minister Kurasala Kanna Babu, MLA Malladi Vishnu, President of the Cooperative Society Muralikrishna were present with the Governor amongst others at the function. (ANI)

