Organisation of Kashmiri Pandits file caveat in SC against petition challenging Article 370 abrogation

New Delhi (India), Aug 20 (ANI): An organization of Kashmiri Pandits on Tuesday filed a caveat in Supreme Court against the petition, filed by six people- retired military officers and bureaucrats, which challenged the Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) Reorganisation Bill and the abrogation of Article 370.

The organisation Roots in Kashmir (RIK) filed a caveat through leading Supreme Court advocate Bimal Roy seeking that no order shall be passed in a petition challenging the revocation of Article 370 without hearing the caveator.

Former Air Vice Marshal Kapil Kak and retired Major General Ashok Mehta are among six petitioners who moved the Supreme Court on Saturday challenging the Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) Reorganisation Bill and the abrogation of Article 370.

The petitions claimed the amendments struck at the heart of the principles on which the state of Jammu and Kashmir integrated into India, especially as they had no affirmation or sanction from the people of Jammu and Kashmir which, according to the petition, is a constitutional imperative as far as the state of Jammu and Kashmir is concerned.

"RIK believes that both these special provisions to a Muslim majority state were being misused to make J&K into an Islamic state. These articles were not only an impediment in the return of Kashmir Pandits but also a hindrance in delivering justice to thousands of people who have been the victim of terrorism," read a press release from RIK.

"The abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A will now help the minority, women and the disadvantaged communities to be treated as equal in the new dispensation and help J&K be part of India's economic growth and prosperity," it said.

"RIK is now working with organizations across India to start a nation-wide awareness campaign to highlight the ills of these two articles and thwart every effort of restoring the unjust Article 370," said Munish Jalali, Coordinator, Roots in Kashmir.

