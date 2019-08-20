Supreme Court of India (file pic)
Supreme Court of India (file pic)

Organisation of Kashmiri Pandits file caveat in SC against petition challenging Article 370 abrogation

ANI | Updated: Aug 20, 2019 22:09 IST

New Delhi (India), Aug 20 (ANI): An organization of Kashmiri Pandits on Tuesday filed a caveat in Supreme Court against the petition, filed by six people- retired military officers and bureaucrats, which challenged the Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) Reorganisation Bill and the abrogation of Article 370.
The organisation Roots in Kashmir (RIK) filed a caveat through leading Supreme Court advocate Bimal Roy seeking that no order shall be passed in a petition challenging the revocation of Article 370 without hearing the caveator.
Former Air Vice Marshal Kapil Kak and retired Major General Ashok Mehta are among six petitioners who moved the Supreme Court on Saturday challenging the Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) Reorganisation Bill and the abrogation of Article 370.
The petitions claimed the amendments struck at the heart of the principles on which the state of Jammu and Kashmir integrated into India, especially as they had no affirmation or sanction from the people of Jammu and Kashmir which, according to the petition, is a constitutional imperative as far as the state of Jammu and Kashmir is concerned.
"RIK believes that both these special provisions to a Muslim majority state were being misused to make J&K into an Islamic state. These articles were not only an impediment in the return of Kashmir Pandits but also a hindrance in delivering justice to thousands of people who have been the victim of terrorism," read a press release from RIK.
"The abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A will now help the minority, women and the disadvantaged communities to be treated as equal in the new dispensation and help J&K be part of India's economic growth and prosperity," it said.
"RIK is now working with organizations across India to start a nation-wide awareness campaign to highlight the ills of these two articles and thwart every effort of restoring the unjust Article 370," said Munish Jalali, Coordinator, Roots in Kashmir.
Kapil Kak's petition claimed the amendments struck at the heart of the principles on which the State of Jammu and Kashmir integrated into India, especially as they had no affirmation or sanction from the people of Jammu and Kashmir which, according to the petition, is a constitutional imperative as far as the State of Jammu and Kashmir is concerned. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 22:43 IST

Reservation constitutional right, no need for debate: Paswan

New Delhi (India), Aug 20 (ANI): Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan on Tuesday said there was no need for further debate on the issue of reservation, which is a constitutional right of the weaker section of the society.

Read More

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 22:35 IST

Uttarakhand: CM Rawat announces Rs 4 lakh ex-gratia to kin of...

Uttarkashi (Uttarakhand) [India], Aug 20 (ANI): Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Tuesday visited flood-affected areas in Uttarakhand and announced an ex-gratia of Rs four lakh each to the next of kin of those who lost their lives in the floods.

Read More

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 22:27 IST

Etawah ragging case : First year students forced to shave heads,...

Etawah (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 20 (ANI): In a disparaging act of ragging, first-year MBBS students of Uttar Pradesh University of Medical Sciences Saifai, here were allegedly forced to tonsure their heads by their seniors and "bow in reverence" to them.

Read More

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 22:26 IST

Lok Sabha Secretariat bans use of plastics in Parliament complex

New Delhi [India], Aug 20 (ANI): The Lok Sabha Secretariat has banned the use of non-reusable plastic water bottles and other plastic items within the Parliament House Complex from Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 21:59 IST

Nalin Kumar Kateel appointed Karnataka unit BJP chief

New Delhi [India], Aug 20 (ANI): Three-time MP from Dakshina Kannada, Nalin Kumar Kateel was on Tuesday appointed Karnataka unit BJP president replacing Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa.

Read More

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 21:49 IST

DRDO hands over design of mobile metallic ramp to Army

New Delhi [India], Aug 20 (ANI): Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) on Tuesday handed over the design of Mobile Metallic Ramp (MMR) to the Indian Army at an event held at DRDO Bhawan here.

Read More

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 21:48 IST

Delhi BJP leader files FIR against Anurag Kashyap for hurting...

New Delhi [India], Aug 20 (ANI): BJP Delhi unit spokesperson Tajinder Pal Bagga on Tuesday filed an FIR against director Anurag Kashyap for allegedly hurting the sentiments of the Sikh community.

Read More

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 21:41 IST

Court sends Puri to 6 days ED remand in Rs 354 cr bank fraud case

New Delhi [India], Aug 20 (ANI): A special court here on Tuesday sent businessman Ratul Puri to Enforcement Directorate (ED) remand for six days in connection with Rs 354-crore bank fraud case.

Read More

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 21:34 IST

Sunanda Pushkar suffered mental agony following scuffle with...

New Delhi [India], Aug 20 (ANI): The counsel for Sunanda Pushkar on Tuesday told a Delhi court that prior to her death, she was suffering from mental agony following a scuffle with her husband, senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor.

Read More

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 21:33 IST

Indian, Sri Lankan Coast Guard to strengthen cooperation in...

New Delhi [India], Aug 20 (ANI): The Indian Coast Guard held a high-level meeting with Sri Lanka Coast Guard at Coast Guard headquarters here on Tuesday in which both sides agreed to strengthen co-operation in addressing maritime issues.

Read More

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 21:32 IST

BJP, RSS don't want to give reservations: Congress leader Hanumantha Rao

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Aug 20 (ANI): Congress leaders V Hanumantha Rao on Tuesday lashed out at the Bharatiya Janata Party and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh and said they don't want to give reservations for backward classes.

Read More

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 21:31 IST

Ayodhya case: Mosque was built by pulling down temple, counsel tells SC

New Delhi [India], Aug 20 (ANI): The counsel, representing deity Ram Lalla Virajman, one of the parties in the Ayodhya title dispute case, on Tuesday told the Supreme Court that the disputed structure (mosque) was put in place either on the ruins of the temple or by pulling it down.

Read More
iocl