Organisations working for 'Bhopal gas tragedy' victims to hold Rally on 38th anniversary in New Delhi tomorrow

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], December 2 (ANI): Five organizations that work for the welfare of Bhopal gas tragedy victims have said that they will organise a rally on the 38th anniversary of the tragedy at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on Saturday.

Bhopal Group for Information and Action president, Rachna Dhingra said, "Thousands of people from Bhopal will leave for Delhi tonight and we will gather at Jantar Mantar Tomorrow. They are hoping to meet Minister of Chemical and Fertilisers Mansukh Mandaviya to hear about their long standing demand of presenting the correct figures of death and injured people before the Supreme Court. So that appropriate compensation can be given to the victims of the gas tragedy."



"38 years later, there are still thousands of tonnes of garbage lying in and around the settlements of Union Carbide Company. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan have made many promises for its cleanliness and its assess but it has remained only on paper till date," Dingara added.

Talking about the problem that the gas tragedy victims still face, she said, "The fear of cancer is 10 times more in the victims. Besides, there are kidney problems, lung problems, liver problems, Tb, Neurology problems, etc. During the COVID-19 pandemic, five per cent more died because their immune system was very weak."

The Bhopal gas tragedy, touted as the world's worst industrial disaster, had claimed the lives of several thousand people after a deadly gas leaked from the Union Carbide India Limited pesticide plant on the intervening night of December 2 and 3, 1984. (ANI)

