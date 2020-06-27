Organise PV Narasimha Rao's birth centenary celebrations on grand scale: KTR to NRIs

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 27 (ANI): Telangana IT Minister KT Rama Rao (KTR) on Friday urged the Telugu associations across 51 countries to celebrate the birth centenary of former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao "on a grand scale".
The state minister interacted with the Telugu NRIs and representatives of various Telugu Associations from 51 countries in a webinar.
"The Telangana government under the leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has decided to organise year-long birth centenary celebrations from June 28 and asked the NRIs to organise various programmes in their respective countries and become a part of the celebrations," read a press note.
"The state government is paying respect to the great leaders of Telangana like Prof Jayashankar, PV Narasimha Rao and Komaram Bheem by naming universities and districts after them," it said.
KTR said that the state government "will pitch for conferring Bharat Ratna to PV Narasimha Rao".
Government Chief Whip Vinay Bhaskar, Mayor Bonthu Ram Mohan and Municipal Administration and Urban Development Principal Secretary Arvind Kumar were present.
The Chief Minister on Tuesday said that the state is set to observe year-long centenary celebrations of PV Narasimha Rao from June 28.
He informed that Telangana Cabinet and the state legislature will pass a resolution demanding Bharat Ratna award to PV Narasimha Rao posthumously. He said that he will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in this regard. (ANI)
