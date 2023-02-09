Orissa HC quashes plea seeking CBI Probe into Health Minister Naba Das murder case.

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], February 9 (ANI): Orissa Higher Court on Thursday quashed the Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by Bharatiya Vikash Parishad seeking a CBI investigation into the broad-daylight murder of State Health Minister Naba Das by police personnel in Jharsuguda last month.

Refusing to interfere in the ongoing investigation at this stage, the High Court said that it's too early to interfere in the investigation as it's only 11 days and disposed of the PIL.

"The Advocate General filed a reply on behalf of the government, stating that it has been only 11 days since the incident and the investigation by the Crime Branch is undergoing," Informs Gopal Prashad Jena, Advocate Bhartiya Vikash Parishad.

Notably, Justice JP Das, a retired Judge of the Orissa High Court is monitoring the Crime Branch investigation in the case.

Meanwhile, the accused police personnel Gopal Krushna Das is under the custody of the Crime Branch and his first round of Polygraph tests was held in Gujarat's Gandhi Nagar today.



The Polygraph test will continue tomorrow.

As per the Crime Branch (CB), the Narco Test will also be conducted tomorrow after a detailed medical examination of the accused.

The financial transaction of the accused and his family matters are being verified and analyzed by a team of CB. Apart from this, the documents and evidence collected by various teams are being scrutinized and analyzed to ascertain the motive of the murder.

Naba Das had been the Health and Family Welfare Minister of Odisha since 2019. He was a three-time MLA from the Jharsuguda constituency and was said to be an influential leader in the area.

Das was shot at in Brajarajnagar in the Jharsuguda district on January 29 and succumbed to his bullet injuries in Bhubaneswar hospital a day later of the incident. (ANI)

