OSL handles "First Domestic Export Of Gypsum" from Paradip To Gujarat Port

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], April 14 (ANI): Orissa Stevedores Limited (OSL) on Thursday handled the domestic export of Gypsum from Paradip Port to Pipavav Port in Gujarat, an official statement informed.

"Eastern India's major stevedoring company, Orissa Stevedores Limited (OSL), handled first of its kind domestic export of Gypsum from Paradip Port to Pipavav Port in Gujarat," the press release said.

This entire operation of domestic export was overseen and handled by OSL.

"While the cargo was first brought through barges from the leading fertilizer firm IFFCO's riverine jetty (which has been developed by OSL) in Paradip, it was unloaded from the barges and shifted to the main berth of the Paradip Port Authority (PPA) and loaded into the bigger vessel named MV Paranassos," it said.

OSL in its statement further stated that they have achieved this feat after redeveloping riverine operations in Odisha.



"OSL has achieved this unique feat by redeveloping riverine operations in Odisha after almost a century. This has proved the possibility of using waterways as a feasible mode of transport," it said.

On the occasion, OSL Group founder Mahimananda Mishra mentioned that the use of a multi-modal transport system has begun and this marks a new dimension to the transport sector.

"The era of a new dimension to the transport sector with the use of a multi-modal transport system has begun and OSL has played a pivotal role in this system. It gives me immense pleasure and it's like a dream comes true for the whole OSL team," he said.

"He further stated that this lower emission mode transport system will not only boost the country's economy in multiple ways but also protect our environment as well," it added.

On this occasion, IFFCO Director KJ Patel, Paradip Port Authority Chairman P L Haranadh, and senior officials of IFFCO, PPA and OSL were present. (ANI)

