Osmania University assistant professor arrested for alleged links with Maoists

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Oct 11 (ANI): Police have arrested an assistant professor at Osmania University for allegedly having links with Maoists.

The accused identified as Jagan was arrested on Thursday and a case under relevant Sections of Unlawful Activities Prevention Act has been registered.

"We have arrested Jagan, who is an assistant professor at Osmania University, in a case under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act. So far, four members have been arrested in the case including one student organisation president," police officer Jogulamba Gadwal said.

According to the police, letters written to Naxals were also recovered from the professor's possession.

"We have also seized other documents related to the Maoist party in their laptops. The accused were constantly in touch with Maoist party members and one of them was also a recruiter for them," Gadwal said.

Members of Virasam (Revolutionary Writers' Association) have, on the other hand, condemned the arrest and demanded Jagan's immediate release. (ANI)

